Sycamore library used-book sale runs April 5-6

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – The Friends of the Sycamore Library will hold a used-book sale to help improve the library’s community services, facilities and resources.

The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 5 and 6 at the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Admission to the sale is free.

Items on sale include gently used history, romance and history books; cookbooks; DVDs; audiobooks and CDs. Prices range from 25 cents to $3.

The Friends of the Sycamore Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the library in various ways.

For information, email friendsofthesycamorelibrary@gmail.com.