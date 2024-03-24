Sycamore library used-book sale runs April 5-6

SYCAMORE – The Friends of the Sycamore Library will hold a used-book sale to help improve the library’s community services, facilities and resources.
The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 5 and 6 at the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Admission to the sale is free.
Items on sale include gently used history, romance and history books; cookbooks; DVDs; audiobooks and CDs. Prices range from 25 cents to $3.
The Friends of the Sycamore Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the library in various ways.
For information, email friendsofthesycamorelibrary@gmail.com.