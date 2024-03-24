Landscape waste collection to resume in April 1 in DeKalb

Welcome to the City of DeKalb sign along Route 38 in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – Lakeshore Recycling Systems will resume its regularly scheduled seasonal landscape waste collection pickup days for DeKalb residents in April.

The landscape waste collection pickup days will begin April 1, according to a news release from the city of DeKalb.

According to the city, residential guidelines are as follows:

Waste must be placed in approved biodegradable landscape waste bags or open garbage cans no larger than 32 gallons.

No plastic bags or boxes will be accepted.

Brush must be bundled with baler’s twine or string, weigh no more than 50 pounds and be 4 feet long.

Lakeshore Recycling Systems also will offer yard waste carts for an additional monthly fee. To request a cart, call 815-770-7550.

For information, call 815-748-2040.