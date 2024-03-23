March 23, 2024
‘Women in Journalism’ panel to feature local radio broadcasters

DeKalb Area Women’s Center to host ‘That’s News to Me’ event March 26 for Women’s History Month

By Shaw Local News Network

DeKALB – The DeKalb Area Women’s Center will host a “Women in Journalism” panel March 26 to celebrate Women’s History Month, featuring four WNIJ radio broadcasters.

The event will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the DeKalb Area Women’s Center, 1021 State St., DeKalb.

The panelists will share their personal journeys and answer audience questions. The panel’s theme is “Women in Journalism,” according to a news release.

The panelists include Jenna Dooley, WNIJ news director; Maria Gardner Lara, community and policy reporter; Susan Stephens, “All Things Considered” and “Under Rocks” reporter, editor and host; and Yvonne Boose, arts, culture and spiritual expression reporter.

Attendees can donate $5 to support both organizations. An accessible lift is available in the women center’s north alley.

For information, visit wnij.org or email DeKalbAWC@gmail.com.

