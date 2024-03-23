‘Women in Journalism’ panel to feature local radio broadcasters

DeKALB – The DeKalb Area Women’s Center will host a “Women in Journalism” panel March 26 to celebrate Women’s History Month, featuring four WNIJ radio broadcasters.

The event will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the DeKalb Area Women’s Center, 1021 State St., DeKalb.

The panelists will share their personal journeys and answer audience questions. The panel’s theme is “Women in Journalism,” according to a news release.

The panelists include Jenna Dooley, WNIJ news director; Maria Gardner Lara, community and policy reporter; Susan Stephens, “All Things Considered” and “Under Rocks” reporter, editor and host; and Yvonne Boose, arts, culture and spiritual expression reporter.

Attendees can donate $5 to support both organizations. An accessible lift is available in the women center’s north alley.

For information, visit wnij.org or email DeKalbAWC@gmail.com.