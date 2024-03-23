Paperless billing coming for DeKalb County taxpayers

DeKalb County Government sign in front of the Legislative Center in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Paperless billing soon will be available for DeKalb County taxpayers, according to an announcement by county Treasurer Becky Springer.

The new billing option will begin at the start of the 2023 real estate tax bill, according to a news release.

The paperless feature allows DeKalb County property owners to receive electronic tax bills. Taxpayers can sign up for text notifications and emails for when the bill becomes available and approaches due dates. The account also allows full-time access to duplicate tax bills and billing and payment information.

Instructions will provided at dekalbcounty.org/treasurer under the “FAQ” tab. Registration for paperless billing is available. To register or log in, visit dekalbcounty.org/treasurer/register.

For information, email treasurer@dekalbcounty.org or call 815-895-7112.