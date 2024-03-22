DeKalb library to host Women of Ragtime Saturday

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a Women of Ragtime event featuring ragtime duo Cherry and Jerry.

The free event will be held at 2 p.m. March 23 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Patrons can listen to music by female ragtime composers and singers. The performers include Charlotte Blake, May Aufderheide, Sophie Tucker and Irene Giblin. Cherry and Jerry includes pianist Jerry Rabushka and percussionist Isaac Cherry. The duo also is part of the Ragged Blade Band. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.