Baseball

Mendota 14, Indian Creek 3 (5 inn.): At Mendota, Kason Murry drove in two runs and Derrick Milostan and Jakob McNally had singles for the Timberwolves in a nonconference contest. IC remained winless at 0-4.

Girls soccer

Sycamore 4, LaSalle-Peru 0: At Peru, Payton Wright scored twice and Jordyn Tilstra had two assists to lead the Spartans to the season-opening win over the Cavaliers in an Interstate Eight contest. Cortni Kruizenga and Izzie Segreti also scored for Sycamore.