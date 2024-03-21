Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra creates KID Project to donate instruments to students

The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra performing its KSO Holiday Pops Concert: "Winter Wonderland" in this Shaw Local file photo. (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra )

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra recently created the KSO Instrument Donation Project (KID Project), meant to provide instruments to area music students who may not otherwise be able to afford them.

The orchestra will collect and donate instruments to the music departments of DeKalb County schools.

Orchestra and band instruments of any kind can be donated, according to a news release. Organs and pianos will not be accepted. Monetary donations for repairs are allowed. The instruments will be inspected, cleaned and repaired.

Donations can be dropped off at the following events:

The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s Spring Pops Concert: A Tribute to John Williams: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the NIU Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb

KID Project Drive-Through Community Drop-Off Day: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 6 at Ellwood House, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb

The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s Spring Concert: A Taste of Italy: 7:30 p.m. May 4 at the NIU Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb

The program is supported by the 100+ Women Who Care in DeKalb/Sycamore Greatest Impact Award and a Rockford Area Arts Council grant.

For more information, visit kishorchestra.org/kid-project or email musicoutreach@kishorchestra.org.