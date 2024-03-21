DeKalb woman turns 100: ‘Years have gone so fast’

Heritage Woods of DeKalb resident Phyllis Fawcett, is greeted by friends during her surprise 100th birthday party Thursday, March 21, 2024, at Heritage Woods. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – Age is nothing but a number to Phyllis Fawcett.

The DeKalb resident said she may have turned 100, but she lives like she’s young at heart.

“It’s impossible to think I’m that old because the last few years have gone so fast,” Fawcett said. “You don’t even think about it.”

Fawcett was among the many residents at Heritage Woods of DeKalb on Thursday as she celebrated her 100th birthday. It was made extra special because the festivities were a complete surprise.

Decked out in a sparkly tiara and a sash emblazoned with the words “100 & fabulous,” Fawcett thanked those in attendance. Table decorations declared “Straight outta 1924.”

Fawcett said she liked how everyone went the distance to throw her a surprise party.

Dean Wickstrom, resident services coordinator at Heritage Woods, said he thinks Fawcett enjoyed the event.

“I think that she was very shocked, obviously surprised, but our community did a really good job at making sure that she did not find out,” Wickstrom said. “I reiterated that to the residents because I was told by family if she found out, [Fawcett] would not come. So she was as surprised as could be. I think she was happy. She looked happy.”

Wickstrom said staff at Heritage Woods of DeKalb had been planning to have a party to celebrate Fawcett’s birthday for about three weeks.

“It was definitely a big process leading up to today,” Wickstrom said.

Wickstrom said that working with Fawcett is always a pleasure.

“Phyllis is so sweet,” Wickstrom said. “She’s always smiling and happy to see us workers. It almost feels like having a grandparent. I don’t. I lost mine. She’s just got that nurturing smile about her. She’s so welcoming to everybody.”

Wickstrom said Fawcett doesn’t seem like she’s 100.

“She’s very mobile, very alert, very with it,” he said. “If I were just to guess, I would guess she’s 75 if I didn’t know her.”

One such thing that, Wickstrom said, that he thinks keeps Fawcett young at heart is her love for literature.

“I know she’s a big reader,” he said. “I would honestly probably say reading. She just keeps her mind sharp. She loves to read.”

Before she retired, Fawcett said she worked for many years as a nurse.

“I loved it,” Fawcett said of her career. “You love it when you’re helping people.”

During her surprise birthday party, Fawcett was joined by her son, Steve Haight, and her daughter-in-law, Mary Hoerchler.

Fawcett credited her ability to live her best life to having good genes. In her family, Fawcett said she had three women – her mom, aunt and grandmother – who all lived to be 95 years or older.