Jubilee brings locally curated artisans to DeKalb storefront

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Jubilee's opening with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of Jubilee and welcomed it to the Chamber’s membership.

Chamber staff, community and board members as well as ambassadors celebrated the opening by joining the Chamber for a ribbon-cutting Feb. 29.

Jubilee, located at 128 E. Lincoln Highway, offers various types of art representing pop culture, statement pieces and social culture through music, pottery, print, clothing, textiles and jewelry.

For information, call 779-270-2007 or visit jubileeartisans.com.