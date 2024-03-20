DeKalb Episcopal church Holy Week services begin March 28

DeKALB – St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will hold three worship services to observe Holy Week.

The church, 900 Normal Road, DeKalb, will hold the free services at 7 p.m. March 28 through March 30.

The services will be livestreamed and conducted by Reverend Ronald Larson. A Stations of the Cross service also is set for noon March 29 in the church’s sanctuary. The Stations of the Cross service will not be livestreamed.

For information, visit stpaulsdekalb.org, email stpaulsdekalb@gmail.com, or call 815-756-4888.