DeKalb church Holy Week services begin March 24

DeKALB – The Immanuel Lutheran Church and Student Center will host multiple worship services in honor of Holy Week.

The church, 511 Russell Road, DeKalb, will hold the services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28; at 1 and 7 p.m. Friday, March 29; and at 7 and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, March 31.

The services will be broadcast live on Facebook. Breakfast will be served from 8:15 to 9 a.m. March 31.

Recordings of the 8 a.m. service will be played at 10:30 a.m. March 24 on WLBK radio.

The 7 a.m. service also will be broadcast at 10:30 a.m. March 31 on WLBK radio.