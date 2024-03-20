Daily Chronicle’s 5 best plays of the spring (so far)

Not even two weeks into the spring season, and even with so many postponements and cancelations because of bitterly cold temperatures, there already have been some stellar individual performances.

We look at five of the best baseball, softball and soccer plays that Daily Chronicle reporters have witnessed so far this year.

Bethany Odle throws out the tying run at the plate to preserve an Indian Creek win

The Timberwolves led 11-4 after five innings against Mendota on March 14, but that lead was down to 11-10 when Talia White stepped to the plate and ripped a single into center field in the top of the seventh.

Kirby Bond tore around third and headed home. Odle released a cannon shot and threw Bond out at the plate, ending the game and preserving the Timberwolves’ win in a thriller.

It wasn’t the only standout defensive play for IC in the win. Odle made a nice scoop in the top of the third, robbing Ava Eddy of a single. And Bella Klotz initiated a picture-perfect, inning-ending double on a comebacker to the mound, including a nice throw by shortstop Taylor Hulmes to first base.

Izzy Aranda turns an unassisted double play

In Tuesday’s contest against Sandwich, DeKalb was on the verge of being run-ruled but put up enough in the bottom of the fifth to force a sixth inning. And Aranda provided a big defensive play with the Barbs’ new life.

With two on and no outs, Jillian Ashley ripped a shot right at the DeKalb third baseman. She handled the line drive, then sauntered over to third to double up Alexis Sinetos.

The Indians still went on to a 19-5 win.

Paul Kakoliris with a leaping catch against East Aurora

Jackson Kees was simultaneously making things easy for his DeKalb defense and difficult for the East Aurora bats March 13 in a 10-0 win over the Tomcats.

In the bottom of the second, the seventh batter of the game for East Aurora finally put the ball in play. But Kakoliris, playing first base, went up and slightly into the hole to come up with the line drive, keeping Kees’ no-hitter intact.

Kees was lifted after four hitless innings, and the one Tomcats hit came with two outs in the fifth. But Brodie Farrell threw the runner out trying to stretch it into a double.

Lizzy Davis turns double play in return for Genoa-Kingston

The Genoa-Kingston sophomore pitcher missed all of last year with a knee injury but took the circle against Forreston on Friday in a 13-3 win for the Cogs.

She walked the first batter. The second hit a comebacker, which she handled perfectly. She turned to second and started the double play, and it would take Forreston until the third to get a runner past first base – and by that point the Cardinals were down 9-0.

Beth Meeks with a beautiful save against Belvidere North

The DeKalb girls soccer team lost its season opener to Belvidere North 8-0, but sophomore goalie Beth Meeks still made a tremendous play against the Thunder.

Cortlyn Hefty scored five goals against the Barbs after a day earlier committing to play at Cleveland State. But Meeks was turning away the attacks by other Belvidere North players. Only Hefty scored in the first half. Julianna Phommachanh let loose a rocket from the right side as the first half was winding down, just a few yards in front of Meeks.

But Meeks slapped it away with authority.

