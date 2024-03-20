Crews called to fire at former Illini Tire Co. building in DeKalb

Crews from the DeKalb Fire Department respond to a structure fire around 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the now vacant building that once held Illini Tire Co., which closed in 2018. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – The intersection of West Lincoln Highway and Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb has been closed temporarily as crews respond to a structure fire inside the building once home to Illini Tire Co., authorities said late Tuesday night.

A city of DeKalb emergency alert sent shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday asked the public to avoid the area while first responders from the DeKalb Fire Department took action.

A large number of emergency vehicles could be seen in the area near the intersection, which was closed to traffic. Smoke filled the air as authorities worked to put out the fire.

Illini Tire Co., 1031 W. Lincoln Highway, closed in 2018 after 42 years in business. The building has been vacant since, confirmed a DeKalb firefighter Tuesday night.

Crews from the DeKalb Fire Department respond to a structure fire around 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the now vacant building that once held Illini Tire Co., which closed in 2018. The intersection of West Lincoln Highway and Annie Glidden Road was closed as crews responded. (Kelsey Rettke)

This is a developing story which will be updated.