Election 2024: What to know about primary election day in DeKalb County

Tuesday is the last day for DeKalb County residents to cast their votes for the primary election. In doing so, they’ll help decide who ends up on the ballot in November.

For a complete roundup of candidates, including what their platforms are and what they’re running for, visit shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/election.

While there won’t be many contested races for DeKalb County area residents, voters can still weigh in on candidates seeking their respective party’s nominations for U.S. Congress and the Illinois General Assembly. They’ll also get to weigh in on candidates seeking nominations for two districts on the DeKalb County Board.

How do I find my polling place?

Your polling place is determined by your precinct number and listed on your voter registration card, which you should have received in the mail. You also can check your local county board of elections office at dekalb.il.clerkserve.com.

Polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Can I request a mail-in ballot for the April 4 consolidated election?

No. The last day the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office can accept a request for a mail ballot for April’s election was March 14.

Where can I register to vote on election day?

DeKalb County residents who are not registered to vote or who have changed their name and/or address within the county may register and vote on election day. They are encouraged to visit the Election Day Registration Center at the DeKalb County Administration Building or the polling place that accommodates the voter’s address so it can be done.

If already registered to vote at your address, you are advised to vote at your designated polling place only.

How do I know if I’m registered to vote?

Unsure? Double check at ova.elections.il.gov/RegistrationLookup.aspx.

What’s on the ballot?

Joe Biden and Donald Trump have secured the Democratic and Republican nominations for president, respectively, although minor candidates still will appear on the Democratic ballot. Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, both of whom have dropped out in recent weeks, also will still appear on the Republican ballot.

Democrats Cohen Barnes, Amy “Murri” Briel and Carolyn “Morris” Zasada are all vying be replace state Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, who decided he would not seek reelection in the 76th District in 2024. Republicans Liz Bishop and Crystal Loughran are running for the Republican Party nomination for the Illinois House of Representatives seat.

The race for the 76th House District is the only race in the state with a contested primary in both parties.

The Illinois 76th District encompasses the city of DeKalb and runs south along Illinois Route 23, so the primaries will impact DeKalb voters more than others in the county. Voters living in southwest DeKalb County may have a different primary race to decide, however.

In August, state Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, said he would not seek a third term. Now, Li Arellano Jr., Chris Bishop and Tim Yager are the three candidates vying for the 37th Senate District Republican nomination in the March 19 primary election. The 37th District covers parts of DeKalb, Henry, Bureau, La Salle and Lee counties.

Two primaries pertaining two federal offices will be on the ballot for some DeKalb County voters.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, a Democrat from Illinois’ 11th Congressional District, is being challenged by Qasim Rashid for the Democratic nomination for the federal office and three Republican candidates – Susan Hathaway-Altman of Geneva, Jerry Evans of Warrenville and Kent Mercado of Bartlett – will compete for their party’s nomination for the seat.

Kystal Dorey, Charlie Kim and James Marter, all Republicans, are campaigning for the Republican party nomination for the Illinois 14th Congressional District’s seat in Congress. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, a Democrat serving Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, has not been challenged in the primary election, however.

Fourteen of the 24 seats on the DeKalb County Board will be up for election in the Nov. 8 General Election, and two of those seats have contested Republican primaries. Tim Hughes and Lawrence West are competing for the Republican Party’s District 1 nomination, and Phyllis Brown and Jerry Osland are seeking the partying nomination for District 11.

Reporter Camden Lazenby contributed.