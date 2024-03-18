Five people, including 2 minors, hospitalized after two-car crash in DeKalb

DeKALB – Five people, including two minors, suffered injuries in a two-car crash in DeKalb Sunday and were hospitalized, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

One passenger, a minor from Shabbona, was flown to Loyola Pediatric Hospital after receiving medical care at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said.

“The [Emergency Medical Services] did have to respond to the scene to extricate a couple of people from the vehicle because they were trapped inside, and there was an individual that had some head pain, complaining of head pain,” Sullivan said.

Six people were involved in the two-car crash, Sullivan said. Each vehicle was occupied by two passengers and a driver.

The driver, 41, from Shabbona, of a 2011 Toyota sedan was the only person involved in the crash who was not taken to Kishwaukee Hospital for medical attention, Sullivan said. Two minors, also from Shabbona, who had been passengers in the Toyota received medical treatment.

The driver, 44, of a 2013 Lincoln sedan and his two passengers, 43 and 18, all from Peoria, also were taken to Kishwaukee Hospital.

Dekalb Fire Department and DeKalb County Sheriffs Office deputies responded to the crash about 20 minutes before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sullivan said.

The crash occurred about 4:36 p.m. Sunday, after the driver of the Toyota, failed to yield to a stop sign while traveling east on Twombly Road and was struck in the side by a Lincoln sedan traveling north on John Huber Parkway, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the Toyota was issued a citation for failing to yield at a stop intersection, according to the news release. Sullivan said the Lincoln may have shunted the Toyota while traveling about 55 miles per hour.