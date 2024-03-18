DeKalb City Council to consider awarding package liquor license to 4th Street Market later this month

The former 7-Eleven site is seen March 11, 2024 at 802 S. Fourth Street, DeKalb. The space is expected to become home to a convenience store with a small deli. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – DeKalb city leaders are deliberating plans to issue a package liquor license to the owner of the former 7-Eleven site, which is soon to become home to a new convenience store with a small deli dubbed 4th Street Market.

The owner, Yusri Kattoum, made a pitch to members of the DeKalb City Council at a recent public meeting requesting issuance of a license to make it happen.

“What I’d like to do there is open it very similarly to a 7-Eleven convenience store today, but under my own independent name and carry household essentials like bread, milk and sandwiches and other items for the local community,” Kattoum said. “I think, on that side of town, there’s not a lot of options in terms of food and snack items. My belief is that if I can help fill a need for the local community there, it’ll help make my business successful.”

Fourth Ward Alderman Greg Perkins commended the owner’s plans to invest in the city’s 4th Ward, but said he calls into question how it would all work.

“How critical is liquor sales to making this thing go?” Perkins asked.

Kattoum replied, saying that having a liquor license is a bit of a necessity.

“My belief is that, I think, it would help the business,” Kattoum said. “As far as how critical it is, it’s sort of how my vision is centered around to be able to have a small selection of beverages to have traffic to the store. To do that alone, I don’t know that if I’ll end up going same same route as 7-Eleven ... or end up closing.”

First Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada said her main reservation with the owner’s request for a package liquor license comes down to not wanting to impose too many restrictions on businesses.

“It’s just tedious. I just feel like it’s not business friendly,” Zasada said. “At the same time, of course, I’m like, kids are right there. I’m feeling very much both ways with this.”

Huntley Middle School, 1515 S. Fourth St., DeKalb, is located down the street from 4th Street Market, 802 S. Fourth St., DeKalb.

Perkins said he likes the idea of a convenience store with a small deli coming to town, but he’s concerned about what happens if the business doesn’t pan out according to plan for long.

“My fear is just this, if the sandwich business doesn’t go well, it would be easy to flip it to just a liquor store,” Perkins said. “Then, we’ve got another liquor store that no one is really looking for in the shadow of a school right there.”

Kattoum tried to reassure Perkins.

Kattoum owns and operates the Shark’s Fish and Chicken restaurant in DeKalb. He previously ran a Papa Johns Pizza establishment in Montgomery.

“When I look at the general area, it’s my belief that food and snack items are really underserved in that area,” he said. “I think to focus on beer and liquor would be a mistake in that store because there are many other options around. I think more so people want convenience of having food or snack items close at hand. From a business standpoint, I don’t see it necessarily that it would work to rely on one particular item when you already have a lot of competition in the area.”

Mayor Cohen Barnes said he welcomes the owner’s commitment to investing in DeKalb.

“I’m proud that we’re a very business-friendly council,” Barnes said. “We do work hard at that, but we do have to make sure that we always represent the best interests of the city of DeKalb and the residents of the city of DeKalb.”

Action taken by the council at the meeting was considered conditional until all the requirements laid out in the resolution are met, city documents show.

The matter is expected to be brought back to the council for a final vote during its March 25 meeting.