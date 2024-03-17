Man, child hospitalized after crash in DeKalb County

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A man and a 9-year-old child were hospitalized late Saturday night after a single vehicle crash in rural Malta, authorities said.

Deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a crash at 11:55 p.m. Saturday in the area of University Road north of Elva Road, according to a news release.

When police arrived, they saw a 1995 Chevrolet truck with heavy damage in the east side ditch of University Road.

Deputies cited the driver, a 31-year-old Malta man, with driving under the influence of alcohol and endangering the life of a child, according to the news release from the sheriff’s office.

The man was driving south on University Road when his truck went into an east side ditch and collided with a tree and culvert, authorities said.

Both the man and child were taken by DeKalb paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital after suffering minor injuries. Both people were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.