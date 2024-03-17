DeKalb chamber celebrates Séance at Tiffany’s opening

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Séance at Tiffany’s opening (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of Séance at Tiffany’s and welcomed it to the chamber’s membership.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated the opening and joined the chamber for a ribbon-cutting March 7.

Séance at Tiffany’s, 150 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, is a healing arts studio that offers a metaphysical boutique, permanent makeup services and tarot guidance.

For information, visit seanceattiffanys.com or call 779-270-2021.