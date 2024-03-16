Kaneland boys track wins invite: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, March 15, 2024

Baseball

Marengo 12, Genoa-Kingston 2 (5 inn.): At Marengo, the host Indians plated seven runs in the last of the fifth to blow open the nonconference contest. Nathan Kleba had two hits and Nick Cantrell had an RBI for GK (0-3).

Boys Track and Field

DuPage Valley Conference Meet: At Naperville, the Barbs finished sixth overall in the DVC meet. Naperville Central won the team title. Braylen Anderson won the 200-meter dash and Adam Allen took the 60-meter hurdles for DeKalb.

Joel Popenfoose ABC Invitational: At Huntley, Kaneland ran away with the team title, scoring 214 points to 190 for second-place Huntley. David Valkanov took the 1,600-meter run, Evan Whildin won the 3,200-meter run and Kyle Rogers won the pole vault for the Knights.