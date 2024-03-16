Jubilee Artisans in DeKalb to host art exhibition for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

DeKALB – Jubilee Artisans is partnering with DeKalb County’s only domestic violence shelter, Safe Passage, during Sexual Assault Awareness Month to shine a spotlight on the importance of promoting education and awareness of the cause.

The public is invited to a free art exhibition dedicated to helping survivors find their voice. Dubbed “Finding Their Voice: Sounds of Silence,” its opening reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. April 4 at Jubilee Artisans, 128 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

“I do believe that some of the artists will be here,” Jubilee Artisans owner Christy Andrews said. “But it’s more about looking at the artwork and the impact.”

Andrews said all artwork in the exhibit will be created by victims of sexual assault who are clients of Safe Passage in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April.

Between 20 to 30 people are expected to feature their artwork in the exhibition, which will run through April 30.

"I think that this is kind of a different way to bring that to light," Andrews said. "I'm honestly excited about this collaboration with Safe Passage. I'm really wanting to see what is created and, honestly, the public's reaction when they do come see the exhibit. I'm hoping it will have an impact on people."

Andrews acknowledged that there’s a lot of people who have been impacted by sexual assault and said she knows people who have experienced it.

Andrews said there will be representatives from Safe Passage on hand for the opening reception.

“I will have some light refreshments available,” Andrews said. “I usually have entertainment for my opening receptions and I’m choosing not to do that for this particular exhibit because I would like it to be more of a reflective time for people to come and see the exhibit.”