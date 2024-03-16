‘Changing the Conversation’ discussion set for March 21 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Ellwood House Museum will hold an event titled “Changing the Conversation: A staged reading and discussion on navigating difficult conversations” as part of its Arts in Action series.

The free event will be at 6:30 p.m. March 21 at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can listen to a staged reading and discussion on navigating difficult conversations. The event will be led by Ted William III, an actor, author and former political candidate.

“Changing the Conversation: A staged reading and discussion on navigating difficult conversations” is part of Arts in Action, a partnership between the Ellwood House Museum and the DeKalb County History Center that tells DeKalb County’s history more accurately and inclusively.