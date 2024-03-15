DeKalb library to host solar eclipse party March 23

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a solar eclipse party for the upcoming partial solar eclipse.

The free party will be at 10 a.m. March 23 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

The party is intended for children. The solar eclipse is expected to appear April 8.

Patrons can create a sun clock, bracelets with UV light color-changing beads and a pinhole viewer. The party also will include solar eclipse models.

Because the party is limited to 30 children, spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.