Nik Nelson’s three RBIs powers DeKalb in opener: Daily Chronicle Monday roundup

Baseball

DeKalb 13, Belvidere 1 (5 inn.): At Belvidere, a perfect sunny day to open the season was met with a perfect balance of offense as the Barbs rolled in their season opener. Nik Nelson doubled and drove in three for DeKalb (1-0). Cole Latimer, Brodie Farrell, Isaac Black and Paul Kakoliris each drove in two runs for the Barbs.

Forreston 8, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Genoa, Charlie Wagner, Nick Cantell and Tristan Swenson each drove in runs for the Cogs as they fell in their season opener to the Cardinals.

Softball

Genoa-Kingston 10, Harvard 4: At Genoa, the Cogs scored in every inning behind eight hits to win their season opener. Emily Trzynka had two hits and Kiearah Mitchell had two hits and drove in a pair for GK (1-0). In the circle, the two combined to strike out eight.

Belvidere North 8, DeKalb 5: At Belvidere, the Barbs plated four runs in the top of the seventh only to see the Blue Thunder score five in the last of the seventh to take the walk-off win. Ayla Baty-Gould homered for the Barbs and Hazel Montavan had three hits and knocked in a run for DeKalb (0-1).