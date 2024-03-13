Learn more about Medicare at upcoming DeKalb workshops

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two workshops for patrons to learn about Medicare insurance options this month.

The free workshops will be held at 11 a.m. March 23 and 28 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The workshops are intended for seniors and adults.

Participants can learn about Medicare insurance options. Licensed sales representative Carol Cherry will discuss Medicare’s different parts, how to find the right plan, Medicare insurance options, and how to make the right choice. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.