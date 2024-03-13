DeKalb 1st Ward Alderwoman talks city finances, commission reappointments

DeKALB – DeKalb 1st Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada said she believes the ward meeting she hosted this week went according to how she expected, especially given the location.

“It went alright. I think if we had it in the ward, it would be better attended,” Zasada said. “There were certainly some good suggestions of hosting at a church, which I will most likely attempt to do next time because it will be the easiest to set up and it will be much more physically close.”

Joining Zasada in hosting the Tuesday ward meeting at the DeKalb Police Department was City Engineer Zac Gill.

Zasada said she felt compelled to engage with constituents in a more informal setting than a public meeting typically affords.

“I think it’s important to do these [meetings] so that people have the opportunity to speak and be heard and then have their questions answered,” Zasada said.

Public engagement

Among the handful of people sitting in on the meeting was DeKalb resident Sid Kincaid.

Kincaid criticized Zasada, saying he is frustrated because he believes she is not listening to her constituents.

Zasada originally raised the idea of hosting a ward meeting in September 2023 only for plans not to materialize for several months.

“I don’t know what’s going on in your personal life that’s causing you to not be available to your constituency, but it is not fair to them,” Kincaid said.

Zasada replied, saying she’s doing the best she can.

“I wanted to have a meeting in the ward last September, and I have had the same problem repeatedly trying to reach out to the school district and ask them for space at Jefferson Elementary and I get nothing,” she said.

Kincaid said he’s lost confidence in Zasada’s ability to govern as an alderperson and said he wouldn’t vote for her for City Council again.

After the meeting, Zasada said that as an elected official, she believes she’s doing what’s necessary to be trusted.

“You’re not going to make everybody happy all the time,” Zasada said. “It is part of the challenge of being a leader is identifying when it’s important to make somebody happy and when it’s not important. I am a people-pleaser. So I like to make everyone happy all the time. It’s disappointing when I have to let someone down or when they’re not getting what they want from me. I want to give that, but I can’t always give what everyone wants.”

City finances

Another topic addressed at the meeting were the city’s finances and the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant funds to fill holes.

As the deadline to put ARPA grant funding to use looms, the city is relying on the federal monies to shore up hiring needs in various public safety positions. Another city budget priority is the plan to build a fourth fire station projected to cost around $4 million, which officials have said would need to be staffed by late 2025.

Finance Advisory Committee member Paul Callighan said his committee has been made aware of ongoing issues with funding staffing. But he said the challenge is that the state is now changing some of the potential rules related to other reimbursements.

Zasada said the city will be equipped to handle its staffing needs taking into consideration factors, such as efforts to reduce tax breaks handed to developments south of Interstate 88.

Commission reappointments

Also at the meeting was discussion of reappointments to city’s commissions. It’s the second time in a week that ward meetings have broached the topic of residents sitting on city commissions meant to advise the City Council on policy.

Mayor Cohen Barnes has come under fire at recent public meetings for failing to reappoint members to the city’s Human Relations Commission. As the mayor, Barnes is the point of contact for all applications and resumes for city commissions.

At the Feb. 26 City Council meeting, Barnes indicated that he would have appointments ready for consideration with the next council agenda, meeting minutes show. At the March 11 meeting, however, the mayor did not present any appointments to the Human Relations Commission for the council to consider.

Zasada said she believes the City Council has to figure out a way to get the matter on the meeting agenda for discussion.

“All we need to do is share that we’re going to work on this, add it to the agenda, and just discuss it like any other agenda item,” Zasada said. “It’s not that hard.”

But Kincaid said something has to give.

“It does seem both unfair to the mayor that he has the be one searching for those appointments and two, that we should have more people involved in that selection process so that the appointments are more representative of the neighborhood and that we have more talented people rather than just the mayor’s friends,” Kincaid said.