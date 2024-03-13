Daily Chronicle 2024 softball preview: Team-by-team capsules

Last year: 5-21, lost to Auburn in a Class 4A DeKalb Regional semifinal

Top returners: Sydney Myles, soph., OF; Hazel Montovon, jr., SS; Izzy Aranda, jr., util.; Ayla Baty-Gould, jr., P/util.

Key newcomers: Emma Hart, soph., OF/2B

Worth noting: Last year didn’t go as anyone planned for the Barbs. Not only were they super-young, but an injury to Baty-Gould, the team’s main pitcher, derailed a lot of the season. Each of the top returners has started since they were freshmen, giving the Barbs a lot of experience. Coach Haley Albamonte said Hart has improved a ton from last year and will be a key contributor from the left side of the plate. The team is loaded top to bottom with speed - first and foremost with Myles, a state-caliber track athlete who split her freshman season between softball and track. Albamonte said that speed should translate to a lot of pressure on opposing teams and hopefully runs on the scoreboard.

Last year: 28-11, lost to Antioch in the Class 3A Kaneland Supersectional

Top returners: Addison Dierschow, jr., P; Faith Heil, soph., OF/2B/SS; Bella Jacobs, soph., P/OF; Kairi Lantz, soph., C/3B; Addie McLaughlin, jr., OF; Brighton Snodgrass, jr., util.; Keera Trautvetter, sr., 2B/SS/OF; Kait Williams, jr., 1B

Key newcomers: Addi Armstrong, fresh., 2B/SS/OF; Ema Durst, fresh., C/3B/OF; Ellison Hallahan, soph., P/OF; Bella Johnson, jr., C/OF; Riley Schuller, soph., C/1B

Worth noting: There’s a lot of talent back from last year even with a couple of big pieces graduated off a team that was one win away from a state tournament. There are also no seniors in the main rotation of players along with seven freshmen and sophomores. Lantz displayed a ton of power in key moments as a freshman last year and will be a key middle-of-the-lineup piece this year. Jacobs and Dierschow should get most of the innings in the circle. Coach Jill Carpenter said the team’s defense is strong but a lot will depend on the offense - she said the team will need to put runs up on the board to win games. On paper at least the potential for a big offense is there.

Last year: 17-17, lost to Sycamore in a Class 3A Belvidere North Sectional semifinal

Top returners: Brynn Woods, soph., P

Key newcomers: None provided

Worth noting: The Knights won a regional for the eighth year in a row last year to finish the year at .500. A lot of key players graduated from that team, but Woods was a standout last year as a freshman and figures to be a key component this year.

Last year: 14-16, lost to Marengo in a Class 2A Oregon Regional semifinal

Top returners: Emily Trzynka, sr., util.; Kiearah Mitchell, sr., P/1B; Faith Thompson, sr., OF/SS; Reagan Tomlinson, sr., util.; Olivia Vasark, jr., C/2B/SS; Elizabeth Davis, soph., P/1B/3B

Key newcomers: Arielle Rich, fresh., C/util.

Worth noting: With eight returners, six of whom are seniors, coach Erica Swan said she’s very optimistic about the season coming up. The Cogs last had a winning season in 2019 and last won a regional in 2012. Trzynka and Mitchell both had outstanding offensive years last year, hitting over .400. Swan said three of the six seniors already have their college plans lined up and the team is versatile, competitive and energetic.

Last year: 13-10, lost to Newark in the Class 1A Newark Regional championship

Top returners: Emily Frazier, sr., 1B/3B

Key newcomers: Taylor Hulmes, fresh., P

Worth noting: Frazier is a big bopper in the middle of the lineup for the Timberwolves, while Hulmes will handle a lot of the duties in the circles in her first high school season. It should add up, coach Denver Davis said, to a competitive season.

Last year: 3-15, lost to Ashton-Franklin Center in a Class 1A Forreston Regional first-round game

Top returners: Malia Hampton, sr., 3B; Nelly Delvalle, jr., C; Madison Krumweide, jr., P

Key newcomers: Mia Siddall, jr., SS/P; Mariah Langley, soph., 2B

Worth noting: It seemed for a while that Hiawatha, like Hinckley-Big Rock, wouldn’t be able to field a team this year. But coach Dayna Breese said they were able to scrape together 10 players, and she said their heart and spirit are unmatched. Breese said Hampton has a lot of leadership qualities that are most welcome on the young team. She said she’s optimistic the team will be able to punch above its weight class and be competitive throughout the year.