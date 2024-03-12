March 12, 2024
Westminster Presbyterian Church Holy Week services

By Shaw Local News Network

DeKALB – All are invited to Holy Week services at Westminster Presbyterian Church in DeKalb, according to a news release.

The church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, will hold services beginning March 24 for Holy Week ahead of the Easter holiday.

The times are as follows:

  • 10 a.m. March 24: Palm Sunday services..
  • 2 p.m. March 24: Easter egg Hunt.
  • 7 p.m. March 28: Maundy Thursday service.
  • 8 a.m. March 31: Easter Breakfast (call the church office to register at 815-756-2905).
  • 10 a.m. March 31: Easter Sunday services.
