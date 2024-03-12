Westminster Presbyterian Church Holy Week services

DeKALB – All are invited to Holy Week services at Westminster Presbyterian Church in DeKalb, according to a news release.
The church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, will hold services beginning March 24 for Holy Week ahead of the Easter holiday.
The times are as follows:
- 10 a.m. March 24: Palm Sunday services..
- 2 p.m. March 24: Easter egg Hunt.
- 7 p.m. March 28: Maundy Thursday service.
- 8 a.m. March 31: Easter Breakfast (call the church office to register at 815-756-2905).
- 10 a.m. March 31: Easter Sunday services.