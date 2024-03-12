Jubilee Artisan accepting Barb City Collection submissions

DeKALB – Jubilee Artisan has partnered with the J. F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center to accept art piece submissions for its Barb City Collection, a limited-edition juried art exhibit that will celebrate the barbed wire patent’s 150th anniversary.

The exhibit features 15 art pieces that incorporate an 18-inch antique barbed wire section. The exhibit will allow artists to reimagine the barbed wire’s historical significance.

The Barb City Collection will accept art pieces created in any medium, such as metalwork, sculpture and photography, according to a news release. The artists can also make the artwork available only for sale or display.

Artists are invited to submit their exhibit proposals through May 15. The jury notification is set for June 1. The art pieces must be completed by Sept. 15.

The submissions must include a $20 non-refundable fee, a description of the artist’s vision, and three previous work examples. The fees will be donated to the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center. The submissions must be emailed to christy@jubileeartisans.com.

The exhibit will be held Sept. 28 and 29.