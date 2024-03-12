Band Together for Opportunity House April 5

SYCAMORE – Opportunity House will host its annual Band Together event in April to support its recreation and Special Olympics programs.

The event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. April 5 at St. Mary’s Memorial Hall, 322 Waterman St., Sycamore.

Attendees can listen to live music by Back Country Roads. The event also features line dancing, a cash bar, a photo booth and auctions. A barbecue dinner will be provided by Catering by Diann.

Tickets cost $35. To buy tickets, visit ohinc.org or Opportunity House, 357 N. California St., Sycamore.

For more information, visit ohinc.org.