Daily Chronicle 2024 girls soccer preview: Team-by-team capsules

Kaneland's Mallory Nitsche (right) celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2023 season. The Knights bring back eight starters, including Nitsche, and 12 returning players this spring. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKalb Barbs

Last year: 7-12-1, lost 5-0 to Huntley in the Class 3A Huntley Regional final

Top returners: Bella Schmerbach, sr., D; Addison Elshoff, sr., D; Carla Murrieta, jr., MF; Alynna Nieves, jr., D

Key newcomers: Alexia Ortiz, fr., D/MF; Quinn McLane, fr., MF/F; Ashley Hernandez, so., MF

Worth noting: The Barbs ended last season on a little bit of an uptick, winning a playoff game and beating rival Sycamore in the last couple of weeks. They hope to build off that this season with first-year coach Kaylyn Smith. Smith said she feels the team can finish with a winning record, something the program hasn’t accomplished since 2018, although they went 10-10-2 in 2019. The team has a mix of experienced defenders and some young scorers that could push it toward that goal.

Sycamore Spartans

Last year: 11-10, lost to Prairie Ridge in a Class 2A Sycamore Regional semifinal

Top returners: Tayla Brannstrom, sr., GK; Faith Schroeder, jr., D; Hailey Clawson, jr., D; Cortni Kruizenga, so., F; Grace Amptmann, so., D; Izzie Segreti, so., MF; Jaycie Funderburg, sr., MF; Kate Elsner, sr., F; Tyanna Clark, sr., D

Key newcomers: Peyton Wright, jr., MF/F; Taylor Zemanek, jr., MF

Worth noting: The Spartans struggled to put goals up on the scoreboard last year, as Kruizenga was really the most reliable scorer by a wide margin. She knocked home 12 goals as a freshman last year. Coach Kevin Bickley said the Spartans are looking to avenge last year’s loss to DeKalb in El Classicorn rivalry game, He’s also hoping to challenge Kaneland for the league title and win a playoff game for the first time since 2019.

Kaneland Knights

Last year: 14-6, lost to Benet Academy in a Class 2A Nazareth Sectional semifinal

Top returners: Emily Kunzer, sr., MF; Madi Schrader, sr., D; Jade Schrader, sr., MF/F; Casey O’Brien, sr., D; Alex Warrington, sr., D, Mallory Nitsche, sr., MF

Key newcomers: Olivia Davis, fr., MF/F; Audrey Noring, fr., MF; Sophia Rosati, fr., MF; Alondra Mendoza, so., MF

Worth noting: After going undefeated in the Interstate 8 last year, the Knights bring back eight starters and 12 returning players as they look to repeat as champs. The regional title last year was the first for the Knights since 2016. With the experience they return, they’ll have their sights set on the program’s first sectional title since 2015. Brigid Gannon is one of the graduation losses, a 30-goal scorer, but Kunzer and Jade Schrader both scored in the double-digits last year as well.

Genoa-Kingston Cogs

Last year: 11-9-1, lost to Oregon in a Class 1A Indian Creek Regional semifinal

Top returners: Samantha Wendt, jr., MF; Madelynn Swanson, so., MF; Sophia Zaccard, sr., MF; Anna Martinez, sr., MF

Key newcomers: Isabella Oregel, fr., MF

Worth noting: Last year was the Cogs’ first winning season since 2014. Swanson and Wendt were key pieces last year and both have an extra year of experience under their belts. Coach Holly Lippold said the team definitely hit a lot of key benchmarks last year and is looking to build off that success. The Cogs struggled in the BNC last year, going 2-6, and are looking for their first regional title since 2010.

Hinckley-Big Rock co-op Royals

Last year: 6-9-1, lost to Indian Creek in the semifinals of the Class 1A Indian Creek Regional

Top returners: Josie Rader, sr., F (Somonauk); Brynn Gawel, sr., D (H-BR); Danielle Rankin, jr., GK (Somonauk); Anna Herrmann, so., MF (H-BR)

Key newcomers: Mia Cotton, fr., D/MF (H-BR); Nora Berisha, jr., D (Newark); Gabby Zeno, so., MF/F (Leland)

Worth noting: After co-opping with Somoanuk since the pandemic, the Royals welcome players from Newark and Leland into the fold this year. Coach Melissa Jennings said she’s excited to see what the new adventure brings for the program. Josie Rader was the team’s leading scorer last year, but an injury during volleyball season will keep her out until at least April. Herrmann will move up from defense to help fill the gap on offense. Jennings also said Zeno is a huge scoring threat that will make the Royals even more dynamic.