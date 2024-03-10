Kishwaukee College Women’s History Month events begin March 5

Kishwaukee College, 21193 Malta Road in Malta. (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College)

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will host several activities and events to celebrate Women’s History Month throughout March.

The college, 21193 Malta Road, Malta, will recognize and celebrate the achievements women have made throughout history.

Kishwaukee College’s Women’s History Month events include:

Kish Students Chat: A Dialogue on Women’s Issues Today: 12:15 to 2 p.m. March 20 in the intercultural center. Students and facilitators can discuss and foster a dialogue about women’s issues.

HerStory Spin the Wheel: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 26 in C1121. Attendees will be able to spin a wheel and answer women in history questions.

Women’s History Month is observed annually to celebrate, commemorate and study women’s role in history.

For information, visit kish.edu/diversity.