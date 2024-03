GENOA – The Genoa Garden Club will host a meeting featuring guest speaker Terry Hannan.

The free meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 13 at Resource Bank’s Genoa branch, 310 Illinois Route 23, Genoa.

Hannan will present a program on natural resource education, recreation opportunities, and forest preserves management, restoration and maintenance of natural resources. She is the superintendent of the DeKalb County Forest Preserve.

For information, call 815-762-3240.