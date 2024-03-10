March 10, 2024
Shaw Local
Cybersecurity STEM Cafe set for March 14 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a cybersecurity and innovation STEM Cafe as part of its Teen STEM Cafe series.

The free cafe will be held at 5:30 p.m. March 14 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The event is intended for teenagers.

The cafe features STEM-related activities. Pizza will be provided. The speakers include Federico Bassetti, Northern Illinois University assistant director for innovation and economic development; and Robert Barton, NIU director of information security. Registration is not required to attend.

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.

