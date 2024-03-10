Cybersecurity STEM Cafe set for March 14 in DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a cybersecurity and innovation STEM Cafe as part of its Teen STEM Cafe series.

The free cafe will be held at 5:30 p.m. March 14 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The event is intended for teenagers.

The cafe features STEM-related activities. Pizza will be provided. The speakers include Federico Bassetti, Northern Illinois University assistant director for innovation and economic development; and Robert Barton, NIU director of information security. Registration is not required to attend.

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.