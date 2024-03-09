DeKalb 7th Ward Alderman talks city commissions, nuisance gathering ordinance

DeKALB – DeKalb 7th Ward Alderman John Walker gave an update to a group of residents at a ward meeting Thursday which included discussion on a controversial proposed nuisance gathering ordinance, migrant aid and city commissions.

It was the first of what Walker said are four planned Ward 7 meetings this year.

“I feel like I’m doing everything that I said I would do,” Walker said. “But guess what? I still got years left. I got a long way to go, but I can tell you one thing. I’m enjoying this job more than anybody could imagine.”

Among those notably in attendance for the meeting were City Engineer Zac Gill and Community Services Coordinator Jennifer Yochem.

Walker again referred to the moment he directed an insult at the mayor and stormed out of a recent City Council meeting only to return to his seat about a minute later. On Thursday, Walker said he felt he let people down and insisted he won’t let that happen at a public meeting again.

“I let my passion and l let my emotion get the best of me at the last council meeting,” Walker said. “I’m very sorry about it.”

Nuisance gathering ordinance

Walker’s recent display of apparent anger came as the City Council was mulling the idea of an amendment to a nuisance gathering ordinance. The plan was proposed by city staff who said they’ve heard concerns from residents about frequent loitering in downtown parking spaces, drinking and littering.

The ordinance, if approved, would give DeKalb police the authority to arrest or fine people $500 for breaking the law.

Walker said he wants the city to be more proactive and suggested that the police don’t always have to be involved.

After the meeting, Walker said he would propose that the city consider initiating a community responder program much like the city of Evanston is rolling out in the coming months.

Under Evanston’s initiative, police could screen 911 calls to determine which ones to respond to. Instead, an unarmed civilian would be tasked with handling certain calls, including nuisance and wellbeing complaints, panhandlers and city ordinance violations.

Walker said he’s glad the topic isn’t up for discussion again Monday. An agenda posted for the 6 p.m. Monday City Council meeting does not list the proposed ordinance.

“We’re trying to get the kinks out,” he said. “We’re not rushing it. The city manager stepped back a little bit. … You can’t expect this man to know everything, like you can’t expect me to know everything. Maybe he understand or he didn’t see it from the standpoint of where I see it but vice versa, I didn’t see it from the standpoint that he’s seeing it.”

DeKalb Migrant Aid

Also at the meeting, DeKalb Migrant Aid briefed those in attendance on efforts to coordinate a community response should migrants or asylum seekers arrive without a plan for housing or transportation.

Co-Chair Frankie DiCiaccio said the city has earmarked money for an emergency response in light of asylum seekers arriving here.

“That money will only be used in a way that could be reimbursed by a state grant program,” DiCiaccio said. “Specifically, there is a grant that the state has created called the Supporting Municipalities with Asylum Seeker Services … . Our City Council, I encouraged them to apply for this grant so that we would have this money on hand in case of an emergency on hand.”

In January, the City Council passed an ordinance restricting unscheduled bus stops carrying migrants in town.

DiCiaccio said they recognize the need that already exists locally for social services. He said he’s working to ensure aid remains available to all who need it.

“I volunteered at, worked at, and now am on the board of Barb Food Mart,” DiCiaccio said. “Now we serve regularly over 200 families a week. So the need here is already great. What we are trying to do, I’m trying to work really hard so that it’s not in competition with serving the people experiencing need here already.”

Mayoral reappointments to commissions

Walker also allowed time for discussion about mayoral reappointments to commissions and said he is concerned that the Human Relations Commission is not meeting.

According to city records, the Human Relations Commission met seven times in 2022, three times in 2023 and has not met yet in 2024. The Commission is listed as meeting every other month, according to the city website, which also states it should have seven members. Three are listed.

Walker said some former members were not reappointed by the mayor.

Before his elected position, Walker previously serve as a member of the Human Relations Commission. He also was among the first to be appointed to the city’s Citizens Police Review Board.

“We just can’t get rid of people on boards and not replace them with the people that can fill them shoes,” Walker said. “These are some big shoes to fill. They taught me so much about just those little things.”

Typically, the mayor is the point of contact for all applications and resumes for city commissions.

Human Relations Commission chair Andre Powell said both he and the mayor would be responsible for conducting interviews with those who may be interested in serving on the commission.

Powell said he has been approached by people who are interested in serving on the panel. He said he hasn’t been involved in any interviews to fill the available seats to date.

Walker said he plans to be more vocal about the mayor’s appointments to city commissions going forward.