Kishwaukee recreation group to hold veteran pinning ceremony in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Special Recreation Association will host a pinning ceremony to mark the start of its veterans programs this month.

The free ceremony will kick off at 6 p.m. March 26 at the Hopkins Park Terrace Room, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

The ceremony will honor World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans and feature guest speaker Allen Lynch, U.S. Army First Sgt., author and Medal of Honor recipient. Check-in and appetizers begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Association will partner with AllenForce to begin DeKalb County veteran programs. The programs are held throughout the yea, with more pinning ceremonies expected.

Registration is required for veterans to receive a pin. The ceremony registration ends March 19. To register, visit kishsra.org and click on “programs.”

The Association partners with DeKalb, Genoa, Sycamore, Sandwich and Flag-Rochelle park districts to provide recreational therapy programs.

AllenForce serves veterans by fostering confidence and empowerment through recreation and health fitness to promote healthy and successful lifestyles.