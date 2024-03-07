March 07, 2024
Kishwaukee College celebrates Career and Technical Education Month

By Shaw Local News Network
Kishwaukee College, 21193 Malta Road in Malta.

Kishwaukee College, 21193 Malta Road in Malta. (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College)

MALTA – Kishwaukee College joined community colleges across the state to celebrate Career and Technical Education Month in February.

The programs provide students hands-on training and real-world experience in health sciences, manufacturing and technology industries, according to a news release.

Kishwaukee College’s programs adapt to meet local workforce demands. The programs provide work-based learning, stackable credentials and flexible scheduling. The college’s courses also are modeled on community needs to provide students in-demand career opportunities.

Kishwaukee College had 70% of its program graduates employed in a related field and 93.6% employed in the state of Illinois in 2023, according to technical graduate surveys.

Kishwaukee and Illinois community college CTE programs offer a cost-effective way for students to pursue career goals at a fraction of the tuition of four-year institutions.

Illinois community colleges had almost 37,500 students graduate from more than 4,600 approved CTE certificate and degree programs statewide in 2023.

For information, visit kish.edu/cte.

