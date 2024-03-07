Kishwaukee College celebrates Career and Technical Education Month

MALTA – Kishwaukee College joined community colleges across the state to celebrate Career and Technical Education Month in February.

The programs provide students hands-on training and real-world experience in health sciences, manufacturing and technology industries, according to a news release.

Kishwaukee College’s programs adapt to meet local workforce demands. The programs provide work-based learning, stackable credentials and flexible scheduling. The college’s courses also are modeled on community needs to provide students in-demand career opportunities.

Kishwaukee College had 70% of its program graduates employed in a related field and 93.6% employed in the state of Illinois in 2023, according to technical graduate surveys.

Kishwaukee and Illinois community college CTE programs offer a cost-effective way for students to pursue career goals at a fraction of the tuition of four-year institutions.

Illinois community colleges had almost 37,500 students graduate from more than 4,600 approved CTE certificate and degree programs statewide in 2023.

For information, visit kish.edu/cte.