Sycamore OKs plans to add almost 800 acres to DeKalb County Enterprise Zone

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore City Council this week joined DeKalb in approving a plan to add almost 800 more acres to a special area known as the DeKalb County Enterprise Zone meant for economic development.

Sycamore is one of seven government agencies needed to sign off on the plan, which also requires approval from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Activity.

Mark Williams, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation, sent a letter to Sycamore officials Feb. 27 seeking the city’s approval to add 14 parcels – 794 acres of land – south of the ChicagoWest Business Center to the DeKalb County Enterprise Zone.

Sycamore city manager Michael Hall said he and city staff recommended City Council approved the request. The council also voted in favor.

“What this is regarding is, the city of DeKalb wants to expand the Enterprise Zone and because we are a part of the state’s – I guess state request for enterprise zones within the county – we have to pass an ordinance as well, allowing them to expand their enterprise zone,” Hall said.

The Enterprise Zone offers, among other things, land for commercial use and possible tax incentives should companies put down roots, according to the economic development corporation.

The DeKalb City Council approved the expansion a week ago, which city leaders said could help continue the momentum that already has seen more than $2 billion invested into the area. In DeKalb, development in the Enterprise Zone has been significant over the past few years with the arrival of the $1 billion Meta DeKalb Data Center, Amazon and Ferrara Candy Company, and Kraft Heinz distribution center.

Sycamore Fourth Ward Alderman Ben Bumpus voted to approve the expansion. He asked if there was any downside to the modification of the Zone for Sycamore.

Hall said no.

“It doesn’t affect us because it’s the city of DeKalb,” Hall said. “So really the city of Sycamore it has no effect whatsoever. It does affect the county. It does affect the school district in the city of DeKalb. It affects all other taxing entities. So I guess in a roundabout way, I suppose it could effect the county by abating that for a period of time, but it brings in more jobs. It brings in more [equalized accessed value], so forth and so on.”

In his Feb. 27 letter, Williams also wrote the county’s enterprise zone recently has had a competitive disadvantage because of a lack of available parcels that meet potential client needs.

On Monday he said the addition would change his outlook.

“This makes us competitive,” Williams said.