Plan designated drivers before partying on St. Patty’s Day, warn DeKalb County area police

DeKALB – DeKalb and Sycamore police are warning area motorists to make plans for any St. Patrick’s Day parties in order to ensure sober driving and safer roads.

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and many Illinoisans will be celebrating with parades and parties featuring green beer and cocktails. To remind motorists of the dangers of drunk driving and to help keep streets safe, the DeKalb Police Department has teamed up with the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation for a stepped-up traffic safety campaign.

In February during a Super Bowl traffic campaign, more than 50 vehicles and more than 40 traffic violation citations were issued, according to a news release from the DeKalb Police Department.

St. Patrick’s Day can be a dangerous one on America’s roads due to increased alcohol consumption and drunk driving. There were 272 lives lost in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday between 2017 and 2021, according to the release.

In addition to looking for alcohol- and cannabis-impaired drivers, DeKalb police are are expected to step up seatbelt enforcement, particularly at night when seatbelt usage rates are lowest. Speeding, distracted driving and all traffic laws will be strictly enforced, police said.

Whether attending a party, hosting friends, or going out to a bar, people are urged to stay safe. When it’s time to leave, people should make sure their designated driver is sober. Designated drivers are urged to be alert for impaired walkers who may not obey street signs.

Other important tips from area police:

Drunk or high, it doesn’t matter. It is never okay to drive impaired. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact police.

Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.

Always buckle up!

The St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.