Help design Barb City Manor’s 45th anniversary logo

Barb City Manor, 680 Haish Boulevard in DeKalb, is celebrating its 45th anniversary this yes. BCM is located in what was once the DeKalb Public Hospital. The hospital, originally named the Joseph E. Glidden Hospital, was built in 1921. (Photo provided)

DeKALB – Barb City Manor is inviting residents to submit an idea for a logo design contest to celebrate the manor’s 45th anniversary.

The submission deadline for the DeKalb residence is noon March 15, according to a news release.

Participants should design a logo that reflects Barb City Manors 45 years serving DeKalb County seniors.

The winner will be featured on 45th anniversary merchandise. The prize includes a gift basket with a Friends of Barb City Manor ReSale Shop gift card, dinner for four at Barb City Manor and a Culvers gift card for a year of free ice cream.

The logo must be original and scalable, use the Barb City Manor logo colors, be submitted in png or jpeg format, work in black-and-white and color and not infringe on copyright.

The judges panel will evaluate the designs on theme relevance, overall visual appeal and creativity. The panel includes the Barb City Manor board of directors. The top five selections will move on to an online voting competition. To submit a design, visit secure.lglforms.com/form_engine.

Online voting begins March 25 and ends at 10 p.m. March 30. Voting details will be available in March online at BarbCityManor.org or on Barb City Manor’s Facebook page.

Barb City Manor is a nonprofit retirement home that serves low-to-moderate-income individuals ages 62 and older.

For information, call 815-756-8444 or email sdavis@barbcitymanor.org or acheladyn@barbcitymanor.org.