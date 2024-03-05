Developer receives initial support to build 224 units for senior living in DeKalb

A crowd appears at the city of DeKalb's Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Monday, March 4, 2024, at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. The Commission gave favorable reaction to a proposal which could see a local developer build more than 220 units for senior living in DeKalb. Residents voiced both support and opposition to the plan. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Despite drawing both support and opposition from residents Monday night, a local developer’s plan to build a 55-plus residential community on DeKalb’s north side was received favorably by an advisory panel.

A public hearing convened concerning a petition submitted by Brian Grainger on behalf of Rivermist by Grainger LLC to amend some ordinances for The Villas at Bridges of Rivermist on approximately 35 acres along the north side of Bethany Road, between Sangamon Road and Tygert Lane.

If approved by the DeKalb City Council, the plan would see built 224 units for senior living, including 22 single-family detached homes, 19 six-unit townhomes and 22 four-unit townhomes along the north side of Bethany Road between Sangamon Road and Tygert Lane in DeKalb.

According to the proposal, about 10 to 20 units would be built per year if approved. The full build could take up to two decades, according to city documents.

During Monday’s Commission meeting, a handful of people made verbal remarks as dozens more sat watching the discussion. The Commission is tasked with reviewing development proposals and making recommendations to elected officials on how to move forward.

The DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission provided a positive recommendation to members of the DeKalb City Council in a 4-0 vote. Vice Chair Bill McMahon and Commissioners Jerry Wright and Trixy O’Flaherty were absent.

A DeKalb developer wants to build 224 units, including single-family homes and townhomes on 35 acres along Bethany Road for residents 55 and older. Shown here is concept art by Grainger LLC for the proposal, meant for Bethany Road between Sangomom Road and Tygert Lane in DeKalb. (Photo provided by city of DeKalb)

Attached to the vote, Commissioners recommended that Grainger revise its plan slightly in order to remove gates which would surround the community.

The DeKalb City Council will have the final say on the developer’s request, expected during a March 11 meeting.

The 35 acres for the development are owned by the Bridges of Rivermist Home Owners Association, according to city documents.

