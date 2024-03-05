DeKalb preschool accepting registration for 2024-25 school year

Students get hands-on learning during classroom activity time at Little Lambs Preschool of Immanuel Lutheran Church in DeKalb. (Photo provided by Darlene Hillman)

DeKALB – The Little Lambs Preschool in DeKalb is accepting registration for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year.

The preschool at 511 Russell Road, will open for registration Wednesday.

The classes will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Class options include Monday, Wednesday and Friday; Tuesday and Thursday; Monday and Wednesday; Monday through Thursday; and Monday through Friday.

To enroll in the four- or five-day options, children must be at least 4 years old by September 2024, according to a news release.

Students and an instructor sing a silly song at Little Lambs Preschool of Immanuel Lutheran Church in DeKalb. (Photo provided by Darlene Hillman)

Little Lambs helps children work on their kindergarten readiness skills. The program includes weekly music classes, field trips, community service projects, outdoor learning opportunities and special guest presentations.

A weekly informal children’s chapel time also is included in the school to teach Christian principles of caring and loving, according to the news release.

Little Lambs is a licensed Christian preschool established in 1996. The preschool’s primary purpose is to create a first step in education and provide a loving atmosphere to encourage growth for children in a safe environment to foster social, academic and spiritual growth.

For information, call 815-756-6669 or visit LittleLambsDeKalb.org.