DeKalb preschool accepting registration for 2024-25 school year

DeKALB – The Little Lambs Preschool in DeKalb is accepting registration for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year.
The preschool at 511 Russell Road, will open for registration Wednesday.
The classes will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Class options include Monday, Wednesday and Friday; Tuesday and Thursday; Monday and Wednesday; Monday through Thursday; and Monday through Friday.
To enroll in the four- or five-day options, children must be at least 4 years old by September 2024, according to a news release.
Little Lambs helps children work on their kindergarten readiness skills. The program includes weekly music classes, field trips, community service projects, outdoor learning opportunities and special guest presentations.
A weekly informal children’s chapel time also is included in the school to teach Christian principles of caring and loving, according to the news release.
Little Lambs is a licensed Christian preschool established in 1996. The preschool’s primary purpose is to create a first step in education and provide a loving atmosphere to encourage growth for children in a safe environment to foster social, academic and spiritual growth.
For information, call 815-756-6669 or visit LittleLambsDeKalb.org.