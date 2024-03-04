Upcoming NIU STEM Cafe to explore weather forecasting history and progress

DeKALB – The next Northern Illinois University STEM Cafe will explore the recent progress and history of weather forecasting.

The STEM Cafe will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fireside Grille, 49 Sugar Lane, Sugar Grove.

Admission to the cafe is free. Registration is encouraged to attend.

During the STEM Cafe, attendees can learn about the influence of recent technology and potential forecasting atmospheric conditions advances related to weather.

Humans have tried to predict the weather for years. Weather satellites, meteorological observatory networks and computers have made it more accurate.

The event’s featured speaker is Vittorio Gensini, an NIU associate professor of earth, atmosphere and the environment.

NIU STEM Cafes are part of NIU STEAM and are designed to increase public awareness of the critical role that STEM fields play in everyday life. To register or for information visit go.niu.edu/stemcafe.

The history and progress of weather forecasting will be the subject of an upcoming NIU STEM Cafe. (Photo provided by Northern Illinois University )