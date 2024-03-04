March 04, 2024
Shaw Local
Storyteller Rob Caskie to lecture about Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctic expedition

Lecture March 7 in DeKalb

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University will host a lecture about Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctic expedition featuring South African storyteller Rob Caskie.

The free lecture will be at 5 p.m. March 7 at the NIU Barsema Visitor and Alumni Center, 231 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

Caskie will narrate the expedition and the struggle of Shackleton, his crew and their huskies team aboard the HMS Endurance.

Attendees also can learn about Caskie’s formula and success strategies used to build his storytelling career.

