Softball: 5 questions heading into the 2024 season

The ball gets by Kaneland's Emily Olp as they try to pick off Sycamore's Kairi Lantz during their 2023 game at Sycamore High School. Lantz advanced to second on the play. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Kaneland and Sycamore both had talented softball teams last year that won regionals.

Both squads are aiming for successful runs again this season. We take a look at five questions heading into the start of the season about the Knights, the Spartans and everything else in the area.

What will last year’s freshman crop have in store this season?

Three freshmen made the Daily Chronicle 2023 Softball All-Area first team. Now Sycamore catcher and third baseman Kairi Lantz, DeKalb outfielder Sydney Myles and Kaneland pitcher Brynn Woods return for their sophomore campaigns.

Myles hit .328 with 17 RBIs and a .516 slugging average. But that wasn’t even her best spring sport - she took third in Class 3A in the high jump at the IHSA state track and field meet. Lantz hit .398 and launched seven homers while driving in 29, had a 1.113 OPS and allowed just three passed balls as the Spartans’ primary catcher. And Woods was the main pitcher for Kaneland and hit .385.

DeKalb returns most of its lineup from last year, but both Kaneland and Sycamore are going to have holes to fill, meaning Woods and Lantz will move more from complementary players to ones their respective teams lean on more.

Can Sycamore get back to a super-sectional or beyond?

Last year the Spartans fell 5-2 to Antioch in the Class 3A Kaneland Super-Sectional. It was the third time they’ve won a sectional, the last coming in 2019 when they won the state championship.

Tia Durst and Brooklynn Snodgrass were major contributors at the plate for the Spartans who have now graduated. And one of the team’s main pitchers, Alyssa Wilkerson, also graduated.

But Addison Dierschow put up numbers in the circle similar to Wilkerson and is back this year. In addition to Lantz, Addie McLaughlin was a catalyst for the Spartans out of the leadoff spot and is back for her junior campaign. She scored 51 times, stole 17 bases without being caught and hit .618 when leading off an inning.

Will Kaneland make it nine regional titles in a row?

The last time the Knights didn’t win a regional, they lost by one run to Burlington Central on the road in a regional final. The bright side to that 2014 campaign was the next year the Knights took third in the state.

The Knights finished 17-17 last year under first-year head coach Madison Mikos. Even with Woods back, Kaneland lost a lot of key contributors, including all-area players MacKenzie Hardy, Emily Olp and Kailey Plank.

Is DeKalb going to make a giant leap?

Things are certainly set up for the Barbs to dramatically improve off last year’s 5-21 record. For starters, Ayla Baty-Gould is back after missing most of last season with an arm injury and taking away most of the Barbs’ pitching depth with her. She’s going to be the main pitcher for the Barbs again this year.

Myles returns alongside junior utility player Izzy Aranda, a first-team all-area selection who hit .375 and slugged .583 this year. Junior shortstop Hazel Montovan also showed solid potential last year, and Emma Hart played sparingly at second and in the outfield last year and should see an increased role in her sophomore season.

The conference could also be intriguing this year. No DuPage Valley Conference team won a regional and only Metea Valley reached a regional final, losing 15-0 to Oswego East.

Can anyone besides Kaneland or Sycamore make a splash in the postseason?

Last year, the Knights and Spartans were a combined 6-2 in the postseason. Indian Creek, Hiawatha, DeKalb and Genoa-Kingston were 2-4, with only the Timberwolves winning a regional semifinal game.

The Timberwolves are intriguing with bopper Emily Frazier back in the middle of the lineup and freshman Taylor Hulmes slated to take over duties in the circle. The Cogs also put up some big offensive numbers, although they lose Christine Venditti, who hit six home runs. But Emily Trzynka hit .463 with a 1.173 OPS and scored 35 times to earn the team’s MVP award. Kiearah Mitchell is also back for her senior year and hit over .400, plus was a main pitcher for the Cogs.