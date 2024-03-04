DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Those interested in music will have the chance to learn about the history of Motown Records at an upcoming event in DeKalb.

The DeKalb Public Library will host the free presentation at 6:30 p.m. March 7 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can trace Motown Records music history from “Dancing in the Streets” and “I Heard It through the Grapevine” to “Cloud Nine” and “What’s Going On” to the Jackson 5.

The event will be led by lecturer Gary Wenstrup. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.