Here’s where to early vote in DeKalb County for March 19 primary election

A sign at the DeKalb County Legislative Center lets voters know Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, that early voting is open at the complex in Sycamore. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

SYCAMORE – DeKalb County has multiple places where voters can cast their ballot early ahead of the March 19 primary election.

Votes on the partisan ballots will determine who will represent their political party in the November general election.

Ballots can be cast at the Gathertorium at the Legislative Center, 200 N. Main St. in Sycamore. Early voting can be done from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additional weekend and evening hours will open at the Legislative Center began March 4. More information on dates and times can be found at www.dekalbcountyclerkil.gov.

To look up whether you’re registered to vote, visit the State Board of Elections website at www.ova.elections.il.gov/RegistrationLookup.aspx.

Grace period registration began Feb. 21 in DeKalb County, according to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Early and grace period voting locations have expanded through March 15. Locations include:

Kingston Friendship Center, 120 Main St., Kingston: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

DeKalb Township Building, 2323 S. Fourth St., DeKalb: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Northern Illinois University’s Holmes Student Center, Gallery Lounge, 340 Carroll Ave., DeKalb: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Early and grace period voting sites are available to all DeKalb County voters regardless of where they live.