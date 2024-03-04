DeKalb library to host tatting workshop March 7

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a tatting workshop for patrons to create four-leaf clover bookmarks.

The workshop will be at 6 p.m. March 7 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The free workshop is intended for adults and teens.

Patrons can learn about the history of tatting, look at examples and follow step-by-step instructions to make the bookmarks.

Thread, shuttles and needles will be provided. Due to limited supplies, registration is required to attend. To register, visit dkpl.org.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.