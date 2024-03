The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming Bella Boutique with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Bella Boutique to its membership.

Chamber staff, board and community members and ambassadors celebrated Bella Boutique joining the Chamber with a ribbon-cutting Feb. 20.

Bella Boutique, 2180 Oakland Drive, Suite D, Sycamore, provides comfortable and fashion-forward children’s and baby clothing.

For information, call 815-501-3676 or visit ellasbellaboutique.com