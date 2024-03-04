Adopt or swap houseplants at this upcoming DeKalb event

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Interested parties can adopt new houseplants for their collection or swap with other avid growers at an upcoming event in DeKalb.

The DeKalb Public Library will host this free program at 7 p.m. March 7 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

The program is intended for adults.

Participants can adopt a plant or bring in a plant cutting or plant to swap for a new one. Houseplants of all kinds will be allowed. Attendees should bring pots they are willing to part with. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.