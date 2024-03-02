Rally for Gaza planned Sunday in DeKalb

A Palestinian flag flaps in the wind during a protest against the Israel–Hamas war Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, outside the Holmes Student Center at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Organizers are planning to hold a “DeKalb stands with Gaza” rally to demand an end to the country’s role in the Israel-Hamas war, according to a news release.

The rally is set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Park at the corner of First Street and Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb.

Organizers said they’re rallying “to demand an end to U.S. support for genocide in Gaza,” according to the release.

Sunday will mark the second time this week that organizers in DeKalb have come together to send a public message about the war, which is entering its fifth month.

About two dozen people on the Northern Illinois University campus protested Thursday for an end to the violence in the Middle East.

More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war started Oct. 7, 2023, when a surprise Hamas attack in southern Israel killed 1,200 people, most of whom were civilians. Hamas fighters kidnapped about 250 people, including women, children and older adults, The Associated Press reported, citing Israeli authorities.

Hamas and other militants still are holding about 100 hostages and the remains of about 30 more after releasing most of the other captives during a November cease-fire, The AP reported Thursday.

The Gaza City area was among the first targets of Israel’s air, sea and ground offensive launched in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.